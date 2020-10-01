Trump says he condemns all white supremacists including “Proud Boys” By

© . U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington
WASHINGTON () – President Donald Trump on Thursday condemned all white supremacists including the “Proud Boys,” an organization identified as a hate group, following comments he made in the first presidential debate earlier this week that were viewed as emboldening the group.
“I condemn all white supremacists, I condemn the Proud Boys. I don’t know much about the Proud Boys but I condemn that,” Trump told Fox News in an interview.
