Tory Lanez’s Father: My Son Is Innocent!!

Sonstar Peterson, the father of Tory Lanez, is denying reports that his son shot Megan Thee Stallion.

He recently sat down for an interview, where he addressed the allegations.

“This is not a Megan-Tory thing. That’s just the billboard advertising so that they can change our opinion or our attention to some other direction. This is much bigger than Megan and Tory,” Sonstar said. “This is first started out as Tory versus the industry. Now, it’s taking on a life of their own and they’re scared of it because Black folks are waking up. Before the 26th of September, most people had Tory crucified. He’s guilty, he’s whatever. They did not expect what was about to happen, and now the tone of popular opinion is shifting.”

He added, “There have been a lot of lies that have already been told. I think a lot of these people, be it TIME magazine who put Megan on their front cover as the most influential person fo the year and then put Tory in another page as being the poster child for how to block troublesome artists on your Spotify. I want y’all to know very clearly: This game ain’t over yet. When the stuff really starts to come out of the closet, they will realize who was right, who was wrong.”

Watch the interview below.