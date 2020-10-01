Tory Lanez’s Father Defends Him Amid Shooting Drama: ‘Truth Always Prevails’

Instagram

Participating in an interview, Sonstar Peterson insists the ‘Say It’ rapper is not guilty and blames the media for spreading narrative that continues to discredit his son.

Tory Lanez has got his family’s back amid the shooting drama that involved Megan Thee Stallion. His father Sonstar Peterson has spoken up on the matter in a YouTube interview for Mob Radio, during which he declared his son’s innocence.

During the over-one-hour interview, Sonstar mostly blasted publications for stirring up reports that continue to portray the Canadian rapper in bad light. “You would go to that extent to put your blog or your magazine out there to see something that… but I’m saying that they’re doing it for one reason and one reason only. ‘Cause here is a young man who is not going to back down. We have seen what the industry has done other black young men,” he claimed.

Suggesting that it’s the media’s ploy to shift the attention from another issue, he said, “This is not a Megan-Tory thing. That’s just the billboard advertising so that they can change our opinion or our attention to some other direction.” He added, “This is much bigger than Megan and Tory. This is first started out as Tory versus the industry. Now, it’s taking on a life of their own and they’re scared of it because black folks are waking up.”

“Before the 26th of September, most people had Tory crucified. He’s guilty, he’s whatever. They did not expect what was about to happen, and now the tone of popular opinion is shifting,” Sonstar continued. “There have been a lot of lies that have already been told.”

Sonstar went on naming several publications that have spoken to “sources” who have said that Tory was the shooter. “I think a lot of these people, be it Time magazine who put Megan on their front cover as the most influential person fo the year and then put Tory in another page as being the poster child for how to block troublesome artists on your Spotify. I want y’all to know very clearly: This game ain’t over yet,” he insisted. “When the stuff really starts to come out of the closet, they will realize who was right, who was wrong.”





Sonstar later took to Instagram to stress his stance in the matter. Sharing a screenshot of a post about his interview, he wrote over it, “What is done in darkness will be revealed in the light.” Tory’s father, who has been in ministry for 40 years, added in the caption, “Truth always prevails!!”

After staying silent for sometime, Tory himself has debunked Megan’s claims that he shot her. Most recently, he posted a cryptic message on his Instagram Stories which read, “I don’t move on social media’s time. I move on Gods time. I don’t operate in fear, I operate in FAITH.”

“I don’t bow down to the lies of man. I stick with the TRUTH of god,” it continued. “And for those reasons. It doesn’t matter who rises against me in this hour and small season. BIG OR SMALL OBSTACLE …. I will PREVAIL and RISE to GREATNESS. As GOD SAID I WILL.”