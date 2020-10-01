Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews Are Fired Because ‘DWTS’ ‘Needed to Evolve’

Instagram



“Dancing with the Stars” shocked everyone after it was revealed that OG host Tom Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews were axed from the show and replaced by Tyra Banks. Now, executive producer Andrew Llinares has explained why the show made such a surprising decision.

“I think it’s all about evolution. I think any show like this that has been on many, many seasons needs to continue to evolve,” he explained during ABC’s VirtuFall panel on Wednesday, September 30. “I think changing the host was all about evolution, it was about making the show feel fresh, making it feel new [and] kind of make it reach out – maybe to a new audience as well, as well as the audience that’s been there for years.”

Of new host Tyra Banks, who also serves as one of the executive producers in season 29 of the show, Llinares shared, “I think it’s working brilliantly with the one host. I think it’s really refreshed the pace of the show, actually.”

“I think it’s taken it to a new pace, in terms of moving faster and just feeling different. I think there’s a real danger when a show’s been on for a long time that the audience almost gets bored of the rhythm. It doesn’t mean there’s anything wrong with it. It just sort of gets a little boring – the rhythm of it. So, I think it’s changed the rhythm of the show in a really exciting way,” he added.

He continued, “Tyra is doing an amazing, amazing job. It’s just so wonderful to have her energy in the ballroom and her expertise as a host in the ballroom. I think I think she’s brought a new life to everything. It’s really exciting.”

ABC announced Tom and Erin’s exit in July. “Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success,” ABC and BBC Studios said in a joint statement.

“Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom,” the statement continued. “Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show.”