Titans-Steelers game won’t be played Week 4

The game between the Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers will not be played in Week 4. The league has indefinitely postponed the game after an additional Titans player and personnel member tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

The league was hopeful that the game might be played on Monday, but this new round of results confirmed that the Titans would not be able to play this week, as they could risk spreading the virus among their own team as well as the Steelers.

Earlier this week, the Titans stopped all in-person work and shut down team facilities after several players and team personnel tested positive for COVID-19. In a released statement, the NFL and NFLPA confirmed the news, stating that three players and five personnel had tested positive. The league said in a statement that Titans’ facilities will remain closed until further notice.

So when will the postponed game be played? Nothing official has been said, but the best bet looks like Week 7. That’s when the Titans are scheduled for their bye week. While the Steelers’ bye was supposed to be Week 8, they are scheduled to play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7. Fortunately, the Ravens’ bye week is scheduled for Week 8, so their bye could simply be moved up a week, allowing the Titans and Steelers to play Week 7.

This will be the first major challenge the NFL faces in trying to complete a season during a pandemic, and it will be essential for the league to manage any outbreaks without the schedule getting too complicated to pull off.