Tiger Shroff showers love on childhood best friend Rinzing Denzongpa



Tiger Shroff is considered to be one of the most hard working actors of today’s time. He has proved his mettle by showing off his acting chops and action skills in films like Baaghi, Baaghi 2, War and more. The actor has had a good run at the movies so far and aims to continue doing good work. Tiger already has a massive fan following and everything he does soon becomes news. Today, he took to Instagram to post several pictures with his childhood best friend Rinzing Denzongpa captioning every picture separately.



One of the captions read, “Happy birthday big bro hope the best years of your life are ahead of you.” Check out all the pictures he posted for his best friend’s birthday.



Adorable, isn’t it?