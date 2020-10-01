Throwback to Vicky Kaushal’s dapper look at the Amazon Filmfare Awards



Vicky Kaushal is talented, funny, humble, good-looking and charming. So it is not wrong to say that there are many reasons why everyone is obsessed with the man. He has given some power-packed performances in the recent past and is all pumped up to take the game a notch higher with his upcoming films soon.



This year in February, the dapper actor hosted the Amazon Filmfare Awards in Guwahati and left everyone laughing and cheering him on. He looked simply fantastic on the big night. Wearing a well-fitted pair of black pants, a crisp white shirt and a spotless white coat on top with a cute bow-tie made this star looking absolutely on point. Don’t you agree? We loved this look of Vicky!