These pictures of Sanjana Sanghi prove she is effortlessly stylish



Sanjana Sanghi grabbed attention this year with her first film as the lead in Dil Bechara. The film was alongside late Sushant Singh Rajput and was loved by the audience. It went on to become the biggest hit to release on the digital space. It became the biggest opener on a digital platform and brought with it a lot of praise from the critics as well. Sanjana’s acting in the film connected well with the viewers and she’s been on cloud nine ever since.



The young gun is active on social media and keeps updating her fans about what’s keeping her busy and often gives glimpses of her personal style. The actress recently posted a picture looking radiant in an azure blue dress and neon yellow criss-cross heels. She totally nailed the look, keeping her make up minimal and letting the outfit do all the talking. We give this look a thumbs up.