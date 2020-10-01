The Great Rethink: Why the idea that everyone deserves to own a home is fundamentally flawed

Article content continued

But rather than quieting Siddall, who is set to wrap up his tenure at CMHC at the end of this year, the roaring market is pushing him to become even more vocal.

The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated an increasingly untenable situation, he said, with growing mortgage debt on track to collide with falling house prices and increased unemployment, a combination that threatens Canada’s longer-term financial stability.

“Debt will, for sure, withhold our economic growth prospects,” he said. Massive government support has helped households cope with debt during the crisis, but “it’s not real… Debt’s still going up, and people should be concerned about this.”

Many economists think the continued upward climb in housing prices is unsustainable, even if they don’t buy into Siddall’s gloomy scenario or worry as much about the impact of governments ending pandemic-related subsidies and programs that are propping up businesses and workers’ wages.

For example, Moody’s Analytics has predicted a peak-to-trough decline of about seven per cent in house prices.

But, as Brian DePratto, a former Toronto-Dominion Bank economist, recently observed, the Canadian housing market has made a habit of “mocking” the fundamentals.

Natural forces that are supposed to keep a lid on price appreciation have failed to materialize. A long-anticipated rise in interest rates, for example, never happened.

Combine that with the perception that owning a house is more desirable than renting, and you have the makings of a societal fissure between those who can afford a home and those who can’t.