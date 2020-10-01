‘The Good Doctor’ Season 4 Spoilers: Noah Galvin Cast as New Resident

RELATED STORIES

One of the Real O’Neals is scrubbing in at St. Bonaventure.

The Good Doctor has cast Noah Galvin ahead of Season 4, reports. The ABC vet, who starred as Kenny on the aforementioned family sitcom, will recur on the Freddie Highmore medical drama as one of four first-year residents whose arc will span the entire season.

His character, Dr. Asher Wolke, made the choice to separate himself from an Orthodox Jewish sect before opting to attend medical school.

Galvin will be joined by Brian “Sene” Marc (Marvel’s Luke Cage), Bria Samoné Henderson (Mrs. America) and newcomer Summer Brown, who have been cast as fellow newbie docs Ricky Guerin, Jordan Allen and Olivia Jackson, respectively.

The cast additions come after The Good Doctor bade farewell to two series regulars at the end of Season 3, including original cast member Nicholas Gonzalez (who portrayed Dr. Neil Melendez) and Jasika Nicole (who played Shaun’s girlfriend Carly). As TVLine was first to report, the show’s Season 4 opener (airing Monday, Nov. 2, at 10/9c) will focus on the coronavirus pandemic — and you can watch an exclusive teaser trailer here.

Back in March, exec producer David Shore shared with TVLine that Season 4 would find Shaun in a “supervisory role” as he enters his fourth year of residency, while also navigating his new romance with Lea. We can also expect Lim and Andrews to take Claire and Morgan under their respective wings, as Park continues to struggle with the distance between him and his family.

Following two seasons on The Real O’Neals, Galvin went on to co-star in the 2019 film Booksmart, opposite Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein. (His former TV dad, Jay R. Ferguson, was recently promoted to series regular on fellow ABC series The Conners.)

What do you think of The Good Doctor‘s latest hires? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.