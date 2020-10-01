The Bradshaw Bunch: Terry Bradshaw & Rob Gronkowski Sing a Duet

Once in D.C., the Bradshaw crew headed to the grand opening of the USO facility, where Terry delivered a speech, helped cut the ceremonial ribbon and sang “God Bless America” alongside Rob Gronkowski.

Yes, you read that right.

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end isn’t exactly known for his vocal abilities, Terry is no stranger to singing.

“I don’t know how to say this, ’cause America, you just don’t know me as a singer. You know me as a football player,” Terry said in a confessional. “But I’ve had albums out, I have a show in Vegas. I mean, I love to sing. If I get a chance to sing in public, I’m jumping all over it.”