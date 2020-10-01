The best microSD cards for your Amazon Fire tablet

Thanks to the included microSD card slot, you can grab one of the best Fire tablet memory cards quickly expand the storage. Whetherpicked up the new Fire HD 8 Plus tablet for yourself or your kids, you’ve probably noticed that the internal storage doesn’t go very far. You can quickly fill it up with some games, a few apps, and media, which is a bit disappointing. So make sure to pair up one of the best Android tablets with the best memory cards and bump up the storage.

SanDisk 64GB MicroSD Card

A 64GB capacity is often the sweet spot for a lot of folks when it comes to microSD cards. It has plenty of room for apps, music, and games without spending too much.

Samsung 32GB EVO Plus MicroSD Card

If you only need a little extra space on your Fire Tablet, this 32GB card from Samsung offers fast transfer speeds and durability at a super-low price. Although 32GB may not seem like much space, it’s capable of housing up to 5-hours of FHD video, or up to 4,900 songs.

Silicon Power 64GB MicroSD Card

Like the idea of a 64GB card but want to spend as little as possible? Silicon Power is offering just that, and for bargain hunters, this can’t be beat. Plus, there’s an included SD card adapter making file transfers from your PC to the Fire tablet easier than ever.

PNY Elite-X 128GB MicroSD Card

For those of you that want to store a lot of local files on your Fire Tablet, stepping up to a 128GB card is a smart move. PNY is fast with up to 100MB/s read speeds, making this an impressive option for the best Fire tablet memory card.

Samsung EVO Select 128GB MicroSD Card

Another 128GB card worth considering is this one from Samsung. The EVO Select is powerful, has plenty of room, and is very affordable. Samsung even offers a 10-year limited warranty on this card, so if something goes awry, you’ll be protected.

SanDisk Ultra 200GB MicroSD Card

The SanDisk Ultra 200GB is overkill for most people, but if you want to store an endless amount of movies and other large files, it’s a great option. With the larger size, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better value for the amount of storage with the SanDisk Ultra.

PNY PRO Elite 1TB MicroSD Card

If you want a microSD card that can hold everything you can think of and so much more, then the PNY PRO Elite is the way to go. This is 1TB microSD card is top-of-the-line with read speeds up to 100MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s. With the PNY PRO Elite, you’ll even get the best A2 Performance rating, making it possible to run apps right from the microSD card.

Lexar 633x 512GB MicroSD Card

The Lexar 633x is one of the best Fire tablet memory cards with its ability to transfer content at up to 100MB/s. Lexar also includes an SD adapter so you can easily transfer files back and forth to your Fire tablet of choice.

SanDisk Extreme 128GB MicroSD Card

Sometimes it’s fine to just get a basic microSD card, but if you tend to be a bit more rough with your devices, that simply won’t do. Luckily, the SanDisk Extreme is here to save the day with its 128GB of storage capacity, along with being shockproof, water proof, and even X-ray proof for those times you need to get on a plane.

