Roommates, earlier today Gossip In The City broke the exclusive that Tekashi 69 was in the hospital due to an overdose. We spoke to 69 directly and can confirm this with additional details exclusive to The Shade Room.

So get this Roommates, Tekashi was hospitalized two days ago in Florida after he had 2 hydroxycut pills, instead of the recommended 1 per day, which increased his heart rate and caused him to sweat excessively while in front of his computer. Tekashi tells us that this, along with drinking a McDonald’s coffee, kicked his overdose reaction into gear. If you aren’t familiar, hydroxycut is a weight-loss brand chile!

Tekashi also tells us that he was only taking hydroxycut and not drugs—not just because he doesn’t do drugs—but because of his strict probation that would send him right back to the slammer if he was poppianna.

In addition, 69 tells us that he gained a lot of weight after he left prison and was over 200 lbs at one point. He’s currently down to 177 lbs and plans to keep going until he’s 150 lbs before he makes his return to the ‘gram.

