Team Bell Bottom completes shooting for the project



Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta star together in Bell Bottom. The film’s cast and crew were the first ones to head out during the pandemic to complete the shooting. The team was shooting in Scotland since the past few weeks and reached London to complete the last leg of the shoot only a day back. This morning, members of the cast including Vaani and Akshay took to Instagram to share that the film’s shooting has now wrapped up.



Posting a picture of the new poster Akshay wrote, “Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much. Its teamwork and I am grateful to each and every member of the cast and crew. #BellBottomCompleted. Here’s the poster.” While Vaani posted saying, “Shooting amidst a pandemic has been a leap of faith! So proud to be a part of this team. #BellBottomCompleted Poster out now!” Kudos to team Bell Bottom!