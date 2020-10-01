T.I. Claps Tiny’s Booty So Hard Her Silicone Gets Loose

Instagram



Having plastic surgeries is not something that is rare for celebrities, but there are times when the result of the surgery doesn’t go as well as expected. Tiny Harris has experienced that as seen through her husband’s, T.I., latest Instagram post.

In the Thursday, October 1 post, Tip and Tiny were getting playful as they both enjoyed the scenery during their trip. One photo showed the “No Mediocre” rapper about to clap his singer wife’s booty, as the other picture featured the aftermath of what happened with Tiny putting her hand on her booty.

It might look normal at first glance, until people noticed that her butt got slightly disfigured. Tip might have noticed it as well because the post was removed from his page within minutes since it was first shared.

Still, no matter how fast the “Ant-Man and the Wasp” actor was, people were faster in taking screenshots and re-posting them online. It led a number of people to ridicule Tiny, whose real name is Tameka Cottle. “Tiny’s a** job is probably one of the worst I’ve seen! Like tf is that and what went wrong?” an individual wondered, while someone blamed it on the one who took the pics in the first place. “Whoever took these pictures going to hell they know they wrong for capturing her looking like that,” so the person said.

Tiny herself has been open about getting under the knife before. Stopping by “The Wendy Williams Show” a few years ago, the Xscape singer was asked about her booty job after she showed a picture of her back tattoo. “Is that a natural booty or a bought booty?” so Wendy asked, to which Tiny answered, “It’s a little of both.” Her comment drew laughter from the audience at the time.