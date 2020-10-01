Stimulus, stimulus, stimulus. The markets cling to hopes a deal could still get done

This is the web version of the Bull Sheet, ’s no-BS daily newsletter on the markets. Sign up to receive it in your inbox here.

Good morning, Bull Sheeters. We made it to the fourth quarter. Pheww.

The equities rally, now well into its sixth month, has generated huge returns for shareholders, with the Nasdaq and S,amp;P 500 up more than 26% since their March lows, good for the best two-quarter performance since 2009.

But we’re entering a very different phase as the page flips on the calendar. That volatility was on display yesterday with a breakdown in stimulus talks and a staggering wave of layoffs pulling the major U.S. exchanges off their highs.

Let’s see what’s driving markets today.

Markets update

Asia

The major Asia indexes are not trading today for various reasons, scheduled and otherwise. A two-day national holidays in Hong Kong and mainland China have closed the bourses there.

are not trading today for various reasons, scheduled and otherwise. A two-day national holidays in and have closed the bourses there. And, the first day of Q4 trading didn’t go off at all on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The world’s third largest bourse suffered its worst ever outage. Officials blamed a hardware issue.

Europe

The European bourses are mostly higher with the Stoxx Europe 600 up 0.4% out of the gates.

are mostly higher with the out of the gates. The great Brexit exodus is already underway. The cost of divorce is becoming clearer as Big Finance has now moved or pledged to move 7,500 jobs and $1.6 trillion worth of assets across the English Channel to the European Union.

is already underway. The cost of divorce is becoming clearer as Big Finance has now moved or pledged to move and across the English Channel to the European Union. Shares in Bayer were down more than 12% at the open after the agrochemical giant announced a $1.8 billion cost-cutting plan that involves job cuts and the potential sale of business units.

U.S.

U.S. futures are in the green (though off their highs) this morning even as stimulus talks in Washington broke down yesterday. Meanwhile, Wall Street continues to lower the odds of an imminent deal. “Expectations are focused on a fiscal package by January, after the election ,” UBS economists wrote in an investor note this morning.

are in the green (though off their highs) this morning even as stimulus talks in Washington broke down yesterday. Meanwhile, Wall Street continues to lower the odds of an imminent deal. “Expectations are focused on a fiscal package by January, ,” UBS economists wrote in an investor note this morning. Bank stocks will be in focus today after the Federal Reserve extended through year-end a ban on dividends and share-buybacks.

will be in focus today after the Federal Reserve extended through year-end a and share-buybacks. It’s been a brutal week for layoffs . Walt Disney,nbsp;Co., Goldman Sachs, Royal Dutch Shell, American and United Air Lines and Allstate,nbsp;are among the major firms to announce tens of thousands of job cuts over the past two days, another ominous sign for the labor market.

. Walt Disney,nbsp;Co., Goldman Sachs, Royal Dutch Shell, American and United Air Lines and Allstate,nbsp;are among the major firms to announce tens of thousands of job cuts over the past two days, another ominous sign for the labor market. Most of these layoffs won’t be included in tomorrow’s non-farm payrolls report or in today’s jobless claims tally.

Elsewhere

Gold is up, nudging above $1,900/ounce .

is up, nudging above . The dollar is up.

is up. Crude is down, with Brent trading below $42/barrel.

Have a nice day, everyone. I’ll see you here tomorrow.

