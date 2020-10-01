Spotted: Anurag Kashyap arrives for questioning in Mumbai



Anurag Kashyap ended up in a soup when actress Payal Ghosh claimed that he had sexually assaulted her. The actress took to social media to narrate the incident. However, soon after, Anurag’s colleagues and friends from the industry came out to support him saying that the director can never do anything like this. A police complaint was filed by Payal Ghosh recently and for the questioning of the same, Anurag Kashyap was clicked at the Versova Police Station in Mumbai today.





The director has denied all the claims against him calling them false and baseless. We hope the truth comes out soon. Keep watching this space for more updates. Here are the pictures of the director arriving for questioning today…

