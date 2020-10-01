SolidusGold Announces Increase In Size of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR ‎DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SolidusGold Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV: SDC) is pleased to announce that, due to increased demand it intends to increase the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement. The Company will now issue up to 6,666,666 units of the Company (“Units”) at a price of $0.09 per Unit for total gross proceeds of up to $600,000 (the “Private Placement”).

The Private Placement is expected to close on or about October 9, 2020.

For further details on the Offering, please refer to our news release dated September 28, 2020.

Sorin Posescu, Chief Executive Officer

