Dylan Byers / NBC News:
Snap says it helped 1M Snapchat users register to vote on the app, of which over half are first-time voters and 80% are under 30 — When Americans cast their ballots in this year’s presidential election, millions will do so because they registered to vote through such social platforms as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.
Snap says it helped 1M Snapchat users register to vote on the app, of which over half are first-time voters and 80% are under 30 (Dylan Byers/NBC News)
Dylan Byers / NBC News: