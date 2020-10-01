Sizzler restaurants in Australia to close by mid-November; approximately 600 employees affected

The nine remaining Sizzler restaurants in Australia will permanently close with its parent company Collins Foods citing “peak COVID-19 impacts” as one of its primary reasons.

Five stores in Queensland, one in Campbelltown NSW, and three in suburban Perth will close by November 15.

Approximately 600 employees have been offered redundancy packages and Collins Foods says it will look to redeploy staff to its KFC and Taco Bell network.

Sizzler was popular in the days when Australians wanted to get their food from buffets. (Paul Harris)

“Of the three restaurant brands that Collins Foods operates, Sizzler has been hardest hit during

the COVID-19 pandemic,” the company said in a statement issued to the ASX this morning.

“As a casual dining concept, and unlike Collins Foods’ KFC and Taco Bell

restaurants, Sizzler revenues and earnings have been slow to recover from peak COVID-19 impacts.”

The company said the financial performance of Sizzler had been under constant review since 2015.

The Sizzler network is “no longer considered to be core to the company’s strategic growth.

Collins Foods said KFC and Taco Bill had not been hit in the same way by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Getty)

The Sizzler restaurants closing are located in Queensland at Mermaid Beach, Loganholme,

Toowoomba, Maroochydore and Caboolture; in Western Australia in Innaloo, Kelmscott and Morley;

and in New South Wales in Campbelltown.

“This has been a difficult decision for Collins Foods, especially given the impact it will have on our

dedicated Sizzler employees and customers in Australia,” Collins Foods’ CEO, Drew O’Malley said.