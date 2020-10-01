Seven new cases in Victoria and two more deaths; Moderator blames Trump for chaotic US election debate; Work resumes at Port Botany after pay dispute; Europe facing more lockdowns as COVID-19 cases grow; Queensland border delay warning; Call for action after damning aged care report

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has accused Queensland’s premier of playing politics with the coronavirus over her tough border stance.

Annastacia Palaszczuk and her deputy Steven Miles have said that no decision will be made on opening Queensland to the rest of New South Wales until at least November 1.

Yesterday, some restrictions on northern NSW towns along the border were eased but Mr Dutton says it’s not enough.

“There is an incredible amount of frustration out there because there is no consistency, there’s been no compassion, there’s been no common sense in the approach of Annastacia Palaszczuk,” Mr Dutton told Today.

“The goal posts keep moving, she puts out a definition as to when the borders will open and when that’s not met we move on to next thing.

“I think all of this is being done for politics, and on the eve of an election, and that’s why people are upset.