See Jaw-Dropping First Photos of Princess Diana in The Crown

According to Netflix’s official description, “the royal family is becoming increasingly divided” during this period, when tensions in the U.K. rise thanks to newly-implemented policies introduced by Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), Britain’s first female Prime Minister. Netflix’s new photos also offered the first glimpse of Anderson’s take on Thatcher, who Meryl Streep masterfully portrayed in 2011’s The Iron Lady. Those are big shoes to fill.

We also see the return of Crown regulars such as Princess Margaret (Helena Bonham Carter), Prince Philip (Tobias Menzies), Princess Anne (Erin Doherty), and Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II (Olivia Colman).