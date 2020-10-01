Seagram’s Heiress Sentenced To More Than 6 Years In Prison For Sex Cult Role!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
12

Clare Bronfman, the heiress to the Seagram’s liquor empire, was hit with a sentence of more than six years in prison for her role in the Nxivm sex-slave cult.

Bronfman was given 81-months.

The judge told her that she “used her incredible wealth and attempted to use her social status and connections not only to support Nxivm’s work, but also as a means of intimidating, threatening, and exacting revenge upon individuals who dared to challenge its dogma.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR