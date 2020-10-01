Savage X Fenty Show Celeb Photos

Did someone turn up the heat in here?
It’s almost that time of year again — yup, Rihanna’s lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, is about to drop its runway show.
Of course, this year presented an additional challenge for Rihanna and the team. “There are a lot of moving parts, and we wanted to make sure everyone was healthy first and foremost,” Rihanna recently told Vogue. “With the global pandemic, it’s tough, but we’re tough cookies, and we love a challenge!”
So here are just some of the best pics so far of celebs onstage, backstage, and on the red carpet:
1.
Firstly, obviously, Rihanna:
2.
Paris Hilton and Willow Smith:
3.
Normani:
4.
Christian Combs:
5.
Rico Nasty:
6.
Miguel:
7.
Chika:
8.
Big Sean:
9.
Irina Shayk:
10.
Laura Harrier:
11.
Tabria Majors:
12.
Jaida Essence Hall and Alva Claire:
13.
Rosalía:
14.
Roddy Ricch:
15.
Bad Bunny:
16.
Indya Moore:
17.
Cara Delevingne:
18.
Shea Couleé:
19.
Bella Hadid:
You can watch the full show on October 2 on Amazon Prime Video.
