Savage X Fenty Show Celeb Photos

Did someone turn up the heat in here?

It’s almost that time of year again — yup, Rihanna’s lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty, is about to drop its runway show.

Of course, this year presented an additional challenge for Rihanna and the team. “There are a lot of moving parts, and we wanted to make sure everyone was healthy first and foremost,” Rihanna recently told Vogue. “With the global pandemic, it’s tough, but we’re tough cookies, and we love a challenge!”

View this video on YouTube


Amazon Prime Video / Via youtube.com

So here are just some of the best pics so far of celebs onstage, backstage, and on the red carpet:

1.

Firstly, obviously, Rihanna:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

2.

Paris Hilton and Willow Smith:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

3.

Normani:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

4.

Christian Combs:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

5.

Rico Nasty:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

6.

Miguel:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

7.

Chika:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

8.

Big Sean:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

9.

Irina Shayk:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

10.

Laura Harrier:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

11.

Tabria Majors:


Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

12.

Jaida Essence Hall and Alva Claire:


Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

13.

Rosalía:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

14.

Roddy Ricch:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

15.

Bad Bunny:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

16.

Indya Moore:


Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

17.

Cara Delevingne:


Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

18.

Shea Couleé:


Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

19.

Bella Hadid:


Jerritt Clark / Getty Images

You can watch the full show on October 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

