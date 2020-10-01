Salman Khan to resume shooting for Radhe tomorrow



Salman Khan, Bollywood’s Bhaijaan, is never really seen resting. He is on his toes throughout the year with several professional commitments. But, like everyone else, this year has been different for Salman as well. The superstar spent most of his time in his Panvel farmhouse chilling with his family. And now, it is time to finally resume shooting for his film Radhe. Radhe also stars Disha Patani and has been directed by Prabhudeva. Latest reports suggest that the actor will begin shooting for the film tomorrow.



This weekend Salman’s show Big Boss 14 is also going to premiere on the small screen. Talking about Radhe, the film has a 15-day-schedule left, for which the cast and crew will be in Karjat starting tomorrow. Looks like the coming days are going to be super busy for Salman as he has to strike a balance between Bigg Boss and Radhe’s shooting.