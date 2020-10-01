Roosters Sonny Bill Williams ruled out of Qualifying Final with Penrith

The Sydney Roosters have been dealt a huge blow with Sonny Bill Williams ruled out of Friday’s Qualifying Final against the Penrith Panthers.

Williams will miss the clash due to a flare up of a neck complaint.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson has promoted Nat Butcher to the interchange as Williams comes out of the squad.

Mitchell Aubusson and Poasa Faamausili are listed as the two reserves with the final line-up to be confirmed one hour before kick-off.

Sonny Bill Williams of the Roosters runs the ball (Getty)

The Roosters will head into Friday’s match looking to bounce back following their historic 60-8 drubbing at the hands of the Rabbitohs last week.

Rugby league legend Phil Gould earlier this week said he had doubts the Roosters could bounce back and claim their third premiership in a row.

“This is not the team they were,” Gould told Nine’s 100% Footy.

“They’ve been up for a long time. Everyone plays against them like they’re playing the defending premiers.

“They’ve played a lot of hard football. They’re a good side but they’re not a premiership side right now. You can’t compare them to what they’ve been.”

