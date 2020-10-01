Ronaldo, Messi to face off in Champions League group stage

Along with Ronaldo’s Juventus and Messi’s Barcelona are Dynamo Kiev and Ferencvaros in Group G.

Reigning Bundesliga and European champions Bayern Munich were drawn with Atletico Madrid, FC Salzburg, and Lokomotiv Moscow for Group A.

English Premier League winners Liverpool are together with Ajax, Atalanta, and FC Midtjylland in Group D.

In Group H, Manchester United will have to deal with Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, and Istanbul Basaksehir.

As Sam France wrote for Goal.com, UEFA intends to permit stadiums to fill to 30% capacity where allowed by local health and safety laws and guidelines, for Champions League and Europa League contests.