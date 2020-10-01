Ronaldo, Messi to face off in Champions League group stage

Football living legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, arguably the two greatest players in history, will face off in the group stages of the Champions League for the first time.
UEFA held the draw for the group stages of the 2020-21 Champions League competition held amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic on Thursday:
Along with Ronaldo’s Juventus and Messi’s Barcelona are Dynamo Kiev and Ferencvaros in Group G.
Reigning Bundesliga and European champions Bayern Munich were drawn with Atletico Madrid, FC Salzburg, and Lokomotiv Moscow for Group A.
English Premier League winners Liverpool are together with Ajax, Atalanta, and FC Midtjylland in Group D.
In Group H, Manchester United will have to deal with Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig, and Istanbul Basaksehir.
As Sam France wrote for Goal.com, UEFA intends to permit stadiums to fill to 30% capacity where allowed by local health and safety laws and guidelines, for Champions League and Europa League contests.