Rogers to start offering smartphone repair services at select locations

Rogers has announced that it’s going to start offering smartphone repair services at select Rogers retail locations.
The Toronto-based national carrier is partnering with Brightstar to bring WeFix smartphone repair services to select stores across the Greater Toronto Area.
Brightstar is a Florida-based company that provides end-to-end device lifecycle management solutions and recently acquired WeFix, which is a U.K.-founded manufacturer-approved smartphone repair company.
“With WeFix walk-in repair services in select Rogers stores, smartphone customers, regardless of their mobile provider, can get their phone repaired, by an expert, within hours, and all repairs are backed by a 90-day guarantee,” Rogers notes in a blog post.
Customers will be able to get repair service for issues related to batteries, broken screens, cameras, audio, software and more. Rogers notes that the service will be completed within hours, and that customers can keep track of their repair with real-time notifications and online tracking.
The program is launching first in 11 Rogers stores in cities in Toronto, Brampton, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham and Oshawa.
“Now more than ever, Canadians rely on their smartphones to stay connected, and as customers look to keep their devices longer, the need for fast, trusted and easily accessible repair services is so important,” said Brent Johnston, the president of wireless at Rogers, in a blog post.
Rogers says that it’s expanding the service to more locations in the GTA in the coming weeks. It also plans to expand the service to more stores across the country next year.
Source: Rogers