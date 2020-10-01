‘RHOP’ Star Monique Samuels Responds to Rumors About Baby Chase: Children Are Off Limits

Instagram

The Bravo personality says Candiace Dillard and former Housewife Charrisse Jackson Jordan spread rumors that she was ‘having an affair with the trainer and my pregnancy was not with Chris.’

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Monique Samuels has reacted to rumors surrounding the paternity of her baby Chase. The Bravo personality set the record straight during her appearance on Bravo’s “The Daily Dish podcast”, slamming ex-friend Candiace Dillard and former Housewife Charrisse Jackson Jordan.

She said in the Tuesday, September 29 episode of the podcast that the two spread rumors that she was “having an affair with the trainer and my pregnancy was not with Chris.” She also talked about the rumors from Gizelle Bryant which said that Monique’s husband caught her and her trainer hanging out. As to why it was different, Monique claimed that Gizelle “just put a spin on it.”

Monique then claimed that Gizelle was shading her during a recent appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen“. During the episode, she was asked, “What do you think about Monique saying you and Jamal aren’t really back together?” To that, Gizelle allegedly responded, “Well, we are. He’s my actual ex-husband and the actual father of my kids.”

Of the response, Monique said on the podcast, “I knew what she was talking about.” She continued, “She was taking a shot because that’s what she wanted to bring on the show – another lie – but she realized that if she went that deep off into, who would look terrible? Her. Children are off limits. We will deal with this at the reunion.”

As to how Candiace was involved in the drama, Monique explained, “The situation with Charrisse is not an issue of, ‘Oh she brought her around and I didn’t know they were friends.’ Charrisse had been involved in helping facilitate some very nasty stuff about me so when Candiace then brought her around on camera, that to me was signaling like ‘Woah, you’re being messy and you already know what she’s capable of.’ ”

“I was like, ‘I thought we were supposed to be friends.’ We had just had a conversation about all of this, so for her to act like she doesn’t know why I’m upset with Charrisse, I was baffled,” Samuels went on saying.

According to Monique, Candiace also discussed the rumors in an Instagram Live session with Gizelle and Robyn Dixon. She allegedly told them, “That’s not going to fly because Chase looks just like Chris.” Monique said that how “Gizelle have her own take and left it as ‘Monique has been seen around town with the trainer.’ I have not been seen around town with the trainer.”

Talking about her physical altercation with Candiace which played out in the latest episode of “RHOP”, Monique said, “I just want the fans to know that this wasn’t something that was premeditated; this was something that was based off of energy being returned. And it just turned into something just very ugly.” She wished “none of it ever happened” and that she would have just decided to “walk away.”