The Cincinnati Reds’ loss to the Atlanta Braves in the NL Wild Card series was memorable for all the wrong reasons.

The Reds lost 5-0 on Thursday, following up on a 13-inning 1-0 loss on Wednesday. It meant the Braves finished off a two-game sweep of the Reds to advance to the NLDS.

That wasn’t all, though. The Reds’ failure to score even one run was a first in MLB playoff history. No team had ever failed to score in a playoff series before, one-game wild-card games notwithstanding.