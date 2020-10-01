Ravens, Marlon Humphrey agree to $98M+ deal

The Ravens have agreed to a brand new five-year, $98.75M extension with star cornerback Marlon Humphrey (Twitter link via ESPN.com’s Adam Schefter). The deal, which includes $66M in total guaranteed cash, makes him one of the league’s highest-paid players at his position. The Ravens have also confirmed the extension via social media.

“Marlon is the type of player we want in Baltimore,” Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said. “Besides his obvious talents as a playmaking corner, he’s a passionate competitor who craves winning. We are excited that he’s going to remain with us for seven seasons.”

Humphrey, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2017 draft, was previously cuffed through the 2021 season via the fifth-year option. Per league rules for the fifth-year option on first-round picks, he was in line for the average salary of the league’s No. 3 – No. 25 highest-paid CBs, which came out to just over $10M. His new pact will give him $19.5M per annum, and $37M paid out by March of 2021.

Humphrey, 24 in July, started nearly every game for the Ravens last year en route to his first career Pro Bowl selection and first ever First-Team All-Pro nod. Along the way, he notched three interceptions, recovered three fumbles and returned two of them for touchdowns. In the interest of equal time: the advanced metrics at Pro Football Focus ranked him as the 37th best cornerback in the NFL; solid standing, though most evaluators and fans would probably rank him higher.

Humphrey is just the latest corner to hit the jackpot this year, following extensions for Jalen Ramsey (five-year, $105M deal), Byron Jones (five years, $82.5M), Tre’Davious White (four years, $70M), and Darius Slay (three years, $50.05M). After losing slot corner Tavon Young for the season, the Ravens will be banking on Humphrey more than ever in 2020.