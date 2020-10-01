Ravens make Humphrey second-highest-paid CB in NFL

The Baltimore Ravens put pen to paper on a contract extension with cornerback Marlon Humphrey on Thursday.

Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN, the 24-year-old selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Ravens is now linked with Baltimore through the 2026 season. His contract could be worth a total of $98.75 million, which amounts to $19.75 million per year.

Humphrey is set to make slightly less than Jalen Ramsey ($20 million per season) of the Los Angeles Rams, but he told reporters that staying with the only NFL home he’s known was more important than becoming the league’s highest-paid cornerback.