Rapper Consequence: I Have Lupus & Diabetes

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

Former Love & Hip Hop: New York star Consequence has revealed the reason behind his dramatic weight loss — he says he has lupus and diabetes.

“Around October 2019, I was overseeing the mixes for Kanye’s Jesus Is King album and we stayed up wild late,” Cons said via HipHopDX. “We was doing these listening sessions where we go to Detroit, Jamaica, taking wild flights. On the last flight, I got back to New York and then I shot a video for ‘Complex Con.’ Somewhere between the flight and Caiden had actually jumped on my back, I had developed a crink in my neck, which I thought would go away in a finger snap.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR