Rapper Consequence: I Have Lupus & Diabetes

Former Love & Hip Hop: New York star Consequence has revealed the reason behind his dramatic weight loss — he says he has lupus and diabetes.

“Around October 2019, I was overseeing the mixes for Kanye’s Jesus Is King album and we stayed up wild late,” Cons said via HipHopDX. “We was doing these listening sessions where we go to Detroit, Jamaica, taking wild flights. On the last flight, I got back to New York and then I shot a video for ‘Complex Con.’ Somewhere between the flight and Caiden had actually jumped on my back, I had developed a crink in my neck, which I thought would go away in a finger snap.”

He eventually decided to see a doctor.

“I was already Type II diabetic with no diabetes symptoms,” he said. “I was subject to anything autoimmune-related. I went to Paris — I don’t want this to sound like rich nigga problems because I almost died — but I’m flying from one jet from Los Angeles to Paris and Paris to Los Angeles, and I get to L.A. and I can’t f*cking move. So I go to urgent care –and this is when COVID was first shaking –so I was was like, ‘F*ck, maybe I got COVID.'”

“I have what Dilla had and what Phife had as a combo Happy Meal,” he continued. “To be honest with you, I’m learning every day. I didn’t even know I would get my way back. I didn’t know I would get my strength back at all. So I’m definitely in a space where I’m taking everything literally a step at a time, a day at a time.”