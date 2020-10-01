Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Call to End Racism With Powerful Message

Considering their time away from the U.K., Harry and Meghan were asked if it was difficult to not be there while working on the causes they support.

“I think with COVID, my goodness, everyone has gotten accustomed to what it means to be distanced, right?” Meghan said. “So, the impact of that, whether it is across the Pond or across town, you’re still, for the most part, through a computer screen. So, I think we’ve all had to adapt to how we can have the most impact and influence as possible within the constraints of what’s happened with COVID-19.”

Harry added that everything has been done through video. “Actually it doesn’t matter where in the world that we have been,” he said. “We have stayed in touch with and supported the organizations as much as humanly possible.”

And they remain as dedicated to their work as ever. “Like all of you, we are doing the best that we can,” she said, “and hoping that, you know, our passion and our commitment is still felt because it certainly hasn’t wavered.”

In addition to championing the causes they care about, Harry and Meghan gave a glimpse into their personal lives, including a peek at their dog and an update on their son. “We are very lucky with our little one,” Meghan said at one point. “He’s just so busy. He’s all over the place… He keeps us on our toes.”