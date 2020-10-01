Port Adelaide Power vs Geelong Cats kick off time, results, news for the 2020 finals

Tonight’s match-up showcases the two power forwards in the All-Australian team at either end of the ground: Tom Hawkins for Geelong and Charlie Dixon for Port.

Hawkins dominated last time the two sides met and he was able to do it through being able to isolate in one-on-one contests deep inside the Cats’ forward 50.

“Port Adelaide like to roll across to the ball, but Geelong don’t rush it forward and kick it in,” Ross Lyon said on Nine’s Footy Classified.

“The backs come up and they’re drawing the Port players up and you get an isolated Hawkins, so Ken is going to have to go to school.

“Maybe look at Richmond and how they defended the Cats and didn’t let them penetrate like that.”

On the other hand, Dixon was starved of opportunities, with Cats veteran Harry Taylor guarding him throughout the evening.

Lyon says Geelong’s pressure up the ground is the key to stifling opportunities for Dixon once again tonight.

“Taylor is a great match-up, very experienced and played opposite to how Port played Hawkins, played from behind and got a shoulder in, grabbed the arm,” he said.

“They also get roll-off support. (Jack) Henry has been a revelation this year as well, but they’re going to have (Tom) Stewart, (Lachie) Henderson, but the key to that is pressure on the ball.