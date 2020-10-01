Photos: Malaika Arora steps out for a walk with her pet

Malaika Arora who recently recovered from COVID-19 infection, seems to be doing better now. She was in home quarantine for weeks before she tested negative. The actress and television show judge believes in leading the healthy life and therefore when the infection hit her, it impacted her emotionally too as her body went too weak. Malaika is used to staying fit and therefore after recovering the actress is slowing going back to her normal workout routine. Though she isn’t doing anything rigorous, she was snapped taking a walk close to her residence with her pet dog.



Malaika was dressed in a pair of jet black tracks with white sidelines and a sweatshirt of the same print. We love how she is easing into getting fitter and healthier again. Take a look at the pictures below…

