People’s Choice Awards 2020: Full List of TV Nominations

The teens have taken over the 2020 People’s Choice Awards, with Riverdale and Outer Banks earning multiple nominations on the television side of the E! kudosfest.
The CW series garnered four nods, while the Netflix drama amassed five. Veteran favorite Grey’s Anatomy also fared well, with five nominations. Meanwhile, This Is Us received six nods across five categories, meaning Mama Pearson and son will be going up against each other for Drama TV Star of 2020.
Voting for the awards show — airing Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9/8c on E! — begins today, Oct. 1 and ends on Friday, Oct. 23 via pca.eonline.com (where you can also view the full list of non-TV nominations) and Twitter.
As previously announced, actress/singer/producer Jennifer Lopez will receive the People’s Icon of 2020 award.
THE SHOW OF 2020
Grey’s Anatomy
Never Have I Ever
Outer Banks
The Bachelor
The Masked Singer
The Last Dance
This Is Us
Tiger King
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2020
Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Outer Banks
Ozark
Power
Riverdale
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2020
Dead to Me
grown-ish
Insecure
Modern Family
Never Have I Ever
Saturday Night Live
Schitt’s Creek
The Good Place
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2020
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop: New York
Love Is Blind
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Below Deck Mediterranean
Queer Eye
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2020
American Idol
America’s Got Talent
Top Chef
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Bachelor
The Challenge: Total Madness
The Masked Singer
The Voice
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2020
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jesse Williams, Grey’s Anatomy
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, Space Force
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2020
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Sofia Vergara, Modern Family
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2020
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2020
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jameela Jamil, The Good Place
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Sofia Vergara, Modern Family
Yara Shahidi, grown-ish
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020
Good Morning America
Live With Kelly & Ryan
Red Table Talk
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
The Wendy Williams Show
Today
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2020
Gigi Goode, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Hannah Ann Sluss, The Bachelor
Jaida Essence Hall, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Samantha Diaz (Just Sam), American Idol
Madison Prewett, The Bachelor
Kandi Burruss, The Masked Singer
Rob Gronkowski, The Masked Singer
Sammie Cimarelli, The Circle
THE REALITY STAR OF 2020
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
Darcey & Stacey Silva, Darcey & Stacey
Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Porsha Williams, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2020
Cheer
Love Is Blind
Never Have I Ever
Normal People
Outer Banks
Ozark
Schitt’s Creek
Tiger King
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2020
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Legacies
Locke & Key
Supergirl
Supernatural
Wynonna Earp
The Flash
The Umbrella Academy
Which shows and stars will you be voting for? Drop a comment with your picks below.