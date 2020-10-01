Operations to resume at Sydney’s Port Botany after pay dispute, union ends industrial action to clear shipping delays

It means a backlog of containers at the terminal can now start to clear, but there are concerns it could take months to get everything back to normal, with some suggestions of a stock shortage for Christmas.

The union has denied medical shipments and fresh produce were threatened. ()

They had been locked in discussions at the Fair Work Commission since Wednesday.

At yesterday’s hearing Patrick offered the union a 1.5 per cent annual pay increase for members over four years, an offer the MUA rejected.

The MUA was fighting for a 2.5 per cent pay rise for workers and an extension of the existing workplace agreement for another 12 months.

It will return to the Fair Work Commission on October 26 and 27 to defend their position.

Industrial action at Port Botany has now halted with operations to resume on Friday. ()

The work stoppages had led to a war of words between the union and Patrick over delays.

MUA’s National Assistant Secretary Paul Garrett claims made that stop work bans were holding up medical supplies and fresh produce were false.

“Quite frankly the 40 ships off the coast wasn’t true, the medical supplies wasn’t true, and the offers put forward by Patrick in the Fair Work Commission today just weren’t real,” Mr Garrett said.

“Wharfies have done nothing wrong.”

But Patrick CEO Michael Jovicic said the dispute would cause supply chain delays of up to three months.