NRL news, Mitch Barnett releases statement on alleged Tyrone Peachey racial slur

Newcastle Knights prop Mitch Barnett has released a statement after he was accused of using an alleged racial slur toward Titans star Tyrone Peachey.

A review was undertaken by the NRL after Peachey made a complaint against Barnett in last Friday’s Gold Coast vs Newcastle clash, per the game’s anti-vilification code.

Peachey, an Indigenous man, alleged that Barnett called him a “black c—“. Barnett reportedly admitted to using the expletive but denied a racial slur.

Since that time the NRL has found that adequate evidence could not be established and “the facts remain contested by each player”.

On Thursday afternoon, Barnett released a public statement denying the accusations and condemning racism across the game.

“Racism has no place in society, and no place in the game,” Barnett’s statement read.

“I am many things. A son, a husband, a teammate. I am not a racist and I did not racially abuse Tyrone Peachey. I cannot be clearer on this.

“To be accused of such a thing is heartbreaking. I am far from perfect and have many flaws, but I did not do what I was accused of. It’s not who I am.

“While I am shattered to be accused of such an act, one positive to come from all of this is it has generated a conversation around racism.

“It is a conversation that needs to continue and extends beyond rugby league. Players should call out discrimination and I support Tyrone in speaking out.

“I hope Tyrone continues to receive support from the game and his Club. However, that does not change the fact I did not say what I was accused of saying.

“While in this case, there was a misunderstanding, I hope this situation has made everyone more conscious of the evils of racism.

“I would like to thank the NRL Integrity Unit for its thorough investigation. I also thank the Club and my teammates for their support and the incredible supporter base who were measured in their thoughts around this situation.

“I don’t want to be known for this and this won’t define me or my reputation. I look forward to putting this matter behind me and focusing on the finals series.”