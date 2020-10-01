NRL investigates explosive Sam Burgess, Rabbitohs claims

NRL boss Peter V’landys says the NRL will investigate explosive claims surrounding the South Sydney Rabbitohs and their former captain and current forward coach Sam Burgess.

Souths and the NRL have been rocked by a report in The Australian, alleging the Englishman was involved in drug use, domestic violence and harassment during his time at the club.

NSW police are also investigating.

“On Wednesday 30 September 2020, officers from The Hume Police District received a report outlining various allegations relating to the conduct of a 31-year-old man,” a police statement said.

“Police have commenced inquiries and as these inquiries are in their infancy, no further comment will be provided at this time.”

Speaking to 2GB’s Ben Fordham this morning, V’landys described the claims as “pretty serious”.

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys. (AAP)

“We’ll investigate them, no doubt about that,” V’landys said.

“But I stress, all parties including the South Sydney club, Sam Burgess deserve due process and natural justice.

“Once we have all the information we’ll make the appropriate decisions.

“It would be totally inappropriate for me to comment on this particular case, I don’t have sufficient facts.

“And like anyone else in the community you have to provide due process and natural justice and Sam should be afforded that.

“But let me stress that the NRL has a zero tolerance and will always have a zero tolerance for violence against women and to children.

“But in this instance I think the appropriate action would be to investigate it, get all the facts and make a judgment after that.”

Sam Burgess of the Rabbitohs in 2019 (Getty)

V’landys said he wasn’t aware of the allegations in The Australian’s report, although he did acknowledge accusations had been made against Burgess in the past and investigated by the NRL Integrity Unit.

Lawyers for Burgess have given a robust denial of the claims against the Clive Churchill Medallist.

V’landys said he would follow up with The Australian for any information the newspaper has substantiating the claims.

“We are taking the matter pretty serious because these are serious allegations,” V’landys said.

“But I have to keep stressing that he has to be given the opportunity to defend himself.

“At this stage these are allegations. They are not proven and they are not tested.”

Sam Burgess watches the Rabbitohs play the Cowboys this season (Getty)

Asked if Burgess would be able to stay in the South Sydney ‘bubble’ ahead of the Rabbitohs’ opening finals clash against Newcastle on Sunday, V’landys replied: “Again, at this stage they are allegations. We will start up an immediate investigation and see what evidence we can get.

“And if we do have sufficient evidence we will take the appropriate action. But until we see the evidence and until we see the facts you can’t make a judgement.”

Burgess has been working on the South Sydney coaching staff this season.