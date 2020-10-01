Nicki Minaj Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Kenneth Petty

One month before officially announcing the wedding news, Nicki told her followers she was ready to settle down and put her music career on the backburner.

“I’ve decided to retire and have my family,” she wrote on Twitter in September 2019. “I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, in the box—cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. Love you for LIFE.”

Shortly after, she apologized to her millions of fans for the “abrupt” post.

“I’m still right here,” she explained. “Still madly in love with you guys and you know that. In hindsight, this should’ve been a Queen Radio discussion and it will be. I promise u guys will be happy. No guests, just us talking about everything. The tweet was abrupt and insensitive, I apologize babe.”

Previously, the “Moment 4 Life” rapper made it clear that she was focused on the things that brought her joy.

“I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness,” she described. “It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there, I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.”