Nicki Minaj gave birth to a healthy son yesterday in Los Angeles, has confirmed.

Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty are over the moon, after welcoming their son into the world yesterday, a source close to Nicki told .

“Nicki and the baby are fine, and everyone is so excited.”

congrats are definitely in order. It seems like everyone is having a baby this week.

Here’s the video, where Nicki confirmed her pregnancy.