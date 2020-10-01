Nicki Minaj Gives Birth to First Child in Los Angeles

WENN

Rumor has it, the ‘Anaconda’ femcee officially becomes a first-time mother as she has just delivered her first child with husband Kenneth Petty in Los Angeles.

Nicki Minaj has reportedly given birth to her first child.

The rapper gave birth to her baby with husband Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty on Wednesday (30Sep20), according to TMZ sources.

The “Anaconda” star and her man have yet to confirm the news.

Nicki first revealed her pregnancy back in July (20) with a series of Instagram posts showing off her baby bump, one of which was captioned “#preggers.”

There’s no information about the newborn’s sex or any delivery details.

Earlier this year, Nicki opened up about her pregnancy struggles, “While I was in Trinidad earlier this year, I had the worst morning sickness of all time. Didn’t know morning sickness could last all day either.”

As the couple were preparing for the arrival of their first child together, Kenneth filed a legal motion seeking to adjust the terms of his pretrial release so he could be by his wife’s side when she gave birth. His request was granted by a judge.

Kenneth Petty is currently free on bond as he awaits trial for failing to register as a sex offender in California after he moved to the state last summer (19) from his native New York, where he was convicted for attempted rape in 1995.

The terms of his bond release require Petty to stay in California and obey a curfew, but he asked permission to travel with his wife on business, serving as her manager, so he could be present when the baby was born.