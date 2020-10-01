NFL Week 4: Picks and preview

Week 4 in the NFL arrives with seven undefeated teams, and the league’s first serious brush with COVID-19, in the form of multiple positive tests in the Tennessee Titans’ organization. The game will be rescheduled at a later date, due to two more positive tests with the Titans; one player, and one member of team personnel. Beyond that situation, there are other major storylines. The Chiefs asserted themselves as the league’s best team, Aaron Rodgers’ torrid start continued, Russell Wilson set records, and Drew Brees looked every bit his age. Plus, Matt Patricia might have saved his job with a last-second win, and Carson Wentz and Doug Pederson are searching for answers after a humiliating tie with Cincinnati. There are also several 2-1 teams looking to make statements this week, with New England and Cleveland in particular having golden opportunities to put the rest of the league on notice.

Weekly point spreads are from BetOnline.ag, and are current as of 11 a.m. ET Thursday.

NOTE: Pick with spread is in bold.

Last Week: 9-7 Season: 24-23-1