NFL schedule Week 4: What games are on today? TV channels, times, scores for every football game

The 2020 NFL season officially reaches the quarter pole this weekend, and with it, real contenders like Kansas City and Green Bay move farther from the pack as others like the New York teams begin making plans for the 2021 draft.

The NFL did no one a favor by putting two winless teams in its Thursday showcase involving the Broncos and Jets. Minnesota traveling to Houston is also another game involving teams without a win, but don’t count out the Texans as they are the most recent team to make the playoffs after starting 0-3. The best matchup from a record stand point pits undefeated Pittsburgh against a 3-0 Tennessee team. The combined records of their six opponents are 1-17, so the 1 p.m. game between the two will be the first real litmus test for either franchise.

The biggest risers in Sporting News’ latest NFL Power Rankings include Detroit and Carolina. The Panthers play Arizona who was one of SN’s biggest losers from this past week after losing to the Lions. Matt Patricia’s team hosts New Orleans on Sunday.

Other interesting Week 4 games include the Cam Newton Patriots traveling to Arrowhead to face Kansas City fresh off of a four-touchdown performance by Patrick Mahomes. The 3-0 Buffalo Bills have also become must-watch television with MVP-candidate Josh Allen. The Bills head to Sin City to play the Raiders in the late-afternoon window.

With that, here’s everything you need to know about the NFL’s Week 4 schedule, including dates, times, TV channels and streaming options:

NFL schedule Week 4

Here’s the full schedule for Week 4 of the NFL season, plus final scores and how to watch every game live.

Note: National broadcasts are listed in bold.

Thursday, Oct. 1

Game Time (ET) TV channel Broncos at Jets 8:20 p.m. NFL Network, fuboTV

Sunday, Oct. 4

Game Time (ET) TV channel Cardinals at Panthers 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Jaguars at Bengals 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Browns at Cowboys 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Saints at Lions 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Vikings at Texans 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Seahawks at Dolphins 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Ravens at WFT 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Chargers at Buccaneers 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Steelers at Titans 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Colts at Bears 1 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Bills at Raiders 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Giants at Rams 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Patriots at Chiefs 4:25 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Eagles at 49ers 8:20 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Oct. 5

Game Time (ET) TV channel Falcons at Packers 8:15 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV

How to watch NFL games in Week 4

Just like last week, there will be three nationally televised games in Week 4. Those games fall in their normal time slots on Thursday (NFL Network), Sunday night (NBC) and Monday night (ESPN).

The other 13 games will start between 1 p.m. and 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday and be carried on either Fox or CBS. Make sure to check your local listings for TV coverage in your area for those contests.

In Canada, all games are available to stream on DAZN, which offers a free-trial period . NFL primetime games are also available on TSN and RDS, with Sunday night and Thursday night games also on CTV/CTV2.

NFL scores Week 4

Thursday, Oct. 1

Sunday, Sept. 27

Game Cardinals at Panthers Jaguars at Bengals Browns at Cowboys Saints at Lions Vikings at Texans Seahawks at Dolphins Ravens at WFT Chargers at Buccaneers Steelers at Titans Colts at Bears Bills at Raiders Giants at Rams Patriots at Chiefs Eagles at 49ers

