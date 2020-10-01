Netflix support document says that 4K streaming will be available only on Macs that have macOS 11.0 Big Sur, the latest Safari browser, and a T2 security chip (Jay Peters/The Verge)

Jay Peters / The Verge:

Netflix support document says that 4K streaming will be available only on Macs that have macOS 11.0 Big Sur, the latest Safari browser, and a T2 security chip  —  Macs without a T2 chip can’t watch 4K Netflix,nbsp; —  macOS Big Sur, Apple’s upcoming release of its Mac operating system …

