Mendy handed Chelsea debut against Aurier’s Tottenham Hotspur

Senegal international Edouard Mendy has been handed his Chelsea debut in Monday’s League Cup game against Tottenham Hotspur.

The 28-year-old joined the Stamford Bridge giants from Rennes for £22 million ($29m), as Kepa Arrizabalaga has been struggling to live up to being the most expensive goalkeeper in world football.

Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic remain out injured with knee and hamstring problems respectively, but all other Chelsea players are fit including Ben Chilwell, who made his first start since joining in a £50m ($65m) move from Leicester City.

Having laboured to a 3-3 draw at West Bromwich Albion over the weekend, Frank Lampard’s men head to the London Stadium for the competition’s Fourth Round fixture.

In a 4-2-3-1 formation, the Senegalese will be in goal for Chelsea with Cesar Azpilicueta, Fikayo Tomori, Kurt Zouma and Chilwell forming his backline.

In Spurs’ starting line-up, there is Serge Aurier as well as the likes of Moussa Sissoko, Sergio Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele and Gedson Fernandes.