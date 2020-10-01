Lucidea Sponsors MuseumNext 2020 Programme, Brings Argus CMS

Article content

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Lucidea, developer of Argus and leader in innovative museum collections management software, will participate in the MuseumNext Virtual Programmeas a Silver Sponsor on 5th October through 30th October, 2020.

Lucidea’s Argus CMS offers comprehensive collections management capabilities, and takes you further—with community curation/co-curation, a dynamic online presence, full multimedia support, and streamlined workflows. It’s flexible, extensible, and always up-to-date—solving today’s collections management challenges, and ready for tomorrow’s.

The more things change, the more you need a museum CMS that supports resilience and strategy. Argus offers museum collections management for innovative museums planning their next normal.

For further information about Argus, visit https://lucidea.com/argus , phone 604 278 6717, or email [email protected]

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001006035/en/

Contacts

Mark Maslowski

Marketing Manager

604-278-6717

[email protected]

#distro