Loyal walk off after opposing player allegedly used gay slur

The San Diego Loyal walked off of the field during their USL Championship match against the Phoenix Rising in protest of Phoenix midfielder Junior Flemming allegedly directing a homophobic slur towardsLoyal midfielder Collin Martin.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Rueter, Flemming repeatedly called Martin “batty boy,” which is a term meant to insult gay men in Jamaican culture. To show solidarity with Martin, who came out as gay in 2018, the entire Loyal roster took a knee to start the second half before walking off the pitch. The team’s official Twitter offered an explanation for the decision.