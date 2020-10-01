Love Island Fans Will Love Justine & Cely’s Friendship Update

Justine said that instant connection certainly didn’t fall through their first night outside of the villa. In fact, “it’s even more real than it was in there.” Luckily for Justine, there’s one aspect of being friends with Cely she no longer has to deal with: all that morning ruckus.

“I have to say it was definitely amazing waking up in a separate room from her this morning. No pots and pans, no beating us up in the morning,” Justine said. “It was definitely a nice little break. She knocked on my door instead, which was really pleasant.”

Though Cely and Johnny came in second place, both noted that the finale didn’t feel like a competition since their best friends won. As Cely said, “They are so deserving of that and it was just, like, really special to get to share that moment up there with them.”